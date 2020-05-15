Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) Short Interest Update

Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 312,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Shares of ESTE opened at $1.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $145.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $45.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 115,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 52,380 shares in the last quarter. 24.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ESTE shares. TheStreet cut Earthstone Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

