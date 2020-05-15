Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the April 15th total of 24,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

EML has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Eastern in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

In other news, Director James A. Mitarotonda bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $57,224.00. Also, Director James A. Mitarotonda bought 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.91 per share, with a total value of $25,720.11. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EML. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastern during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Eastern by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Eastern by 37.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 21.3% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

EML traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.61. 8,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,499. The firm has a market cap of $110.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average is $25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Eastern has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $31.97.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.33 million during the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 14.08%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

