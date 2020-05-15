Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $59.88. The stock had a trading volume of 553,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,557. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.68 and a 200 day moving average of $67.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.61. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $83.99.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMN. ValuEngine downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.11.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

