Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 102.63% and a negative return on equity of 123.81%.

Shares of Eastside Distilling stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.92. 16,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,418. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. Eastside Distilling has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastside Distilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

