Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,634 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of Eaton worth $72,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in Eaton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its stake in Eaton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 11,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.88. 813,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,268,298. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $105.78. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average is $89.26.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.12.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.