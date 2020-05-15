Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,510,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the April 15th total of 6,190,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $74.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.03 and a 200 day moving average of $89.26.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eaton will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 1,372.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

