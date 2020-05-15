Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) PT Raised to $37.00 at Deutsche Bank

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.57.

EV opened at $34.33 on Friday. Eaton Vance has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $51.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.46.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Vance will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 3,407.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,878,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $489,118,000 after buying an additional 10,568,715 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 3,313.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,189,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,364 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 13,411.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,557,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 33.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,421,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,576,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

