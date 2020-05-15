Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,159,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,687 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. were worth $25,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 2,450.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 107,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 103,487 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 277,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 46,492 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 203,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 29,968 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the first quarter valued at $413,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

