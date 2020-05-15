Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) Stake Raised by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) by 231.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,618 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 111,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ETY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 407,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,582. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $12.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

