Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) Short Interest Up 17.0% in April

Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,210,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the April 15th total of 6,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 620,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.6 days. Approximately 31.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on EBIX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Ebix from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ebix from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ebix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

Get Ebix alerts:

In other Ebix news, Director Neil D. Eckert purchased 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $57,843.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,970.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robin Raina purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.87 per share, with a total value of $437,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,777,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,619,370.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 190,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,437. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Ebix by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ebix by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ebix by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Ebix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ebix by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBIX opened at $17.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Ebix has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $53.71.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.43 million. Ebix had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.