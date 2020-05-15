Echelon Wealth Partners Downgrades Firm Capital Pt (CVE:FCD) to Hold

Firm Capital Pt (CVE:FCD) was downgraded by stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Firm Capital Pt (CVE:FCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.61. The firm had revenue of C$10.61 million during the quarter.

