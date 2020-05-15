Edge Hits Market Capitalization of $2.69 Million (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Edge token can currently be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, Ethfinex and KuCoin. In the last week, Edge has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Edge has a total market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $820.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00042637 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.82 or 0.03437711 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00055352 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00030916 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Edge Token Profile

Edge (DADI) is a token. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en. Edge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HitBTC, FCoin, Gate.io, KuCoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

