Edgeless (EDG) Price Reaches $0.0079

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Edgeless has a market cap of $919,950.84 and $337.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Edgeless has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00043268 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $326.06 or 0.03483283 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00055319 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030875 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

EDG is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io.

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.