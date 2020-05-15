Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $11.23 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,688 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.8% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $4,782,030. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V opened at $180.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.13. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $359.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.