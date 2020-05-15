Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 110,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 397,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

Shares of T opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average is $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

