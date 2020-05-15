Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $540.87 Million

Equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will announce sales of $540.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $528.50 million to $565.60 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $609.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.11. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.79. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $38.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,258,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,294,000 after acquiring an additional 271,059 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 514.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 957,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,046,000 after acquiring an additional 801,272 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,430,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,530,000 after acquiring an additional 308,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,436,000 after acquiring an additional 37,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.