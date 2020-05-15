Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 51,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $57.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Edison International has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 54.26%.

EIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra boosted their price target on Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Edison International in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

