Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Hits $0.0429

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $9.43 million and $56,757.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00460161 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011679 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003587 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003080 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005378 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,775,902 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.