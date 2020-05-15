El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CL King assumed coverage on El Pollo LoCo in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on El Pollo LoCo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of El Pollo LoCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,719. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 87,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in El Pollo LoCo in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $12.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20. El Pollo LoCo has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $105.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 6.29%. El Pollo LoCo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

