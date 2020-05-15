ELA Coin (ELAC) Market Cap Hits $4.10 Million

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 15th. ELA Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $612,451.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ELA Coin has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One ELA Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and DigiFinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.28 or 0.02001244 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00086865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00169105 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00039133 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain. The official website for ELA Coin is www.elamachain.io. ELA Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain.

ELA Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

