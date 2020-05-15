electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million.

NASDAQ ECOR traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.09. 967,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,286. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. electroCore has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on electroCore from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of electroCore in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. electroCore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Errico acquired 176,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $149,999.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 172,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,628.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

