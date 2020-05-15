electroCore’s (ECOR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on ECOR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of electroCore in a research note on Thursday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on electroCore from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. electroCore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Shares of ECOR stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,210. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.80. electroCore has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.05.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. Analysts forecast that electroCore will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Errico purchased 176,470 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $149,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,628.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of electroCore by 105.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of electroCore by 43.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 19,796 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of electroCore by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

