Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0075 on Top Exchanges

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 40.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $75.52 million and $1.60 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 86% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptomate, Cryptohub, CoinBene and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,099,381,137 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, CoinBene, Kucoin, Bitbns, TradeOgre, Cryptohub, Liquid and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.