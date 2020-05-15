Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stake Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,630 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Electronic Arts worth $50,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 542,869 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $54,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 4,219 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $49,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,677 shares in the company, valued at $853,643.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $176,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,310 shares of company stock worth $24,944,689 over the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.43. 1,127,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,569,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.91. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $120.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.39.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

