Electrum Dark Price Up 9.3% Over Last Week (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $38,456.54 and approximately $494.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrum Dark token can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

inSure (SURE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010570 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00397038 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010515 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010672 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a token. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com.

Electrum Dark Token Trading

Electrum Dark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.