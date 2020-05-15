Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 603.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,024 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $159.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,821,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,152. The company has a market capitalization of $149.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.64.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $29,213,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,441,468 shares in the company, valued at $15,780,842,613.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 906,320 shares of company stock worth $132,984,238. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.