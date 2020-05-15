Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co makes up 0.9% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,171,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,265 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,531,000 after purchasing an additional 910,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,935,000 after purchasing an additional 888,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.38. 2,392,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,342,317. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.91. The firm has a market cap of $149.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $2,071,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,197,641 shares in the company, valued at $18,355,534,067.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 906,320 shares of company stock valued at $132,984,238 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.64.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.