Elrond (ERD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.98 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Elrond token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Dcoin, Binance, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Elrond has a total market cap of $16.96 million and $1.98 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.07 or 0.02005440 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00087488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00169741 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00039171 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 19,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,366,369,185 tokens. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork.

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Binance DEX, Binance and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

