Elysian Hits Market Capitalization of $62,962.47 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Elysian has a market cap of $62,962.47 and approximately $808,487.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One Elysian token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00042736 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $326.20 or 0.03477685 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00055177 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030943 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian (ELY) is a token. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

