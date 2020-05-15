Elysium Price Down 95.2% Over Last Week (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Elysium has a total market capitalization of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elysium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00454008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011494 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003379 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005069 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000237 BTC.

About Elysium

ELS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.