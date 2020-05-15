eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $6.73 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

EMAN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. 225,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,353. eMagin has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.92.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

