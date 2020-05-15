Emerald Crypto (EMD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $22.00

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Emerald Crypto has a total market cap of $217,131.51 and approximately $22.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded up 26.3% against the dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de.

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

Emerald Crypto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

