Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.05% of Emerson Electric worth $14,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after buying an additional 61,079 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 207,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $16,912,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.87.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $53.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,275,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

