Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,045,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,312 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.34% of Emerson Electric worth $97,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.87.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.82. The stock had a trading volume of 267,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,567. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.13.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

