Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,705,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,429,000 after buying an additional 102,776 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,302,000 after buying an additional 203,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,189,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,583,000 after buying an additional 237,758 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,722,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,043,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,801 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.87.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,300,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623,104. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

