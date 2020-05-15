Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Short Interest Update

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 801,600 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 756,100 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 218,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

EIG stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $26.99. 8,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,547. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average of $39.59. Employers has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $865.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.14.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). Employers had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $188.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Employers will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

In other Employers news, Director Michael J. Mcsally acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.54 per share, with a total value of $88,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,202.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Scott Paquette bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.32 per share, with a total value of $219,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,913 shares in the company, valued at $818,409.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,810 shares of company stock valued at $877,421 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Employers by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Employers by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Employers in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Employers by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 26,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Employers by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EIG shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Employers from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Boenning Scattergood cut Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Employers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Employers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

