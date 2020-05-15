Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Issues Earnings Results

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Encision had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter.

Shares of ECIA remained flat at $$0.60 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of -0.32. Encision has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Encision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Encision Company Profile

Encision Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. It provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures.

