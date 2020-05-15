ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NDRA stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. 445,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.15. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. The company has a market cap of $9.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENDRA Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

