Enecuum (ENQ) Price Tops $0.0080 on Exchanges

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. Enecuum has a total market capitalization of $395,348.19 and $639.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enecuum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Crex24. Over the last week, Enecuum has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Enecuum alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00042794 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.08 or 0.03501192 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00055047 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031040 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002033 BTC.

About Enecuum

Enecuum is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 126,880,564 coins and its circulating supply is 49,321,894 coins. The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain. Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enecuum Coin Trading

Enecuum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enecuum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enecuum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.