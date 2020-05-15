Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Enel Chile an industry rank of 73 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ENIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Enel Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

NYSE:ENIC opened at $3.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23. Enel Chile has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $5.11.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $850.09 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 1,207.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 1,264.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

