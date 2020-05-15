Energo Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16.00 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 118.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Energo has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Energo has a market capitalization of $98,332.17 and approximately $16.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Coinnest, Gate.io, CoinBene and Coinrail.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00042229 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.09 or 0.03389411 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00055230 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00030857 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Energo (TSL) is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs.

Energo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, CoinEgg, Gate.io, CoinBene and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

