Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter.

OTCMKTS:ESOA remained flat at $$0.74 during midday trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,955. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83. Energy Services of America has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.17.

Separately, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.47 price objective on shares of Energy Services of America in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Energy Services of America Company Profile

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for energy related companies in the United States. It constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

