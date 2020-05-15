Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) Short Interest Down 10.0% in April

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the April 15th total of 5,380,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:ERF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 20,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $247.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 22.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0071 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enerplus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 69,660 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at $2,096,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enerplus by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Enerplus by 343.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ERF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.82.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

