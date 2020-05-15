Enigma Trading Up 40% This Week (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, Enigma has traded 40% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00002526 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Mercatox, Kyber Network and Upbit. Enigma has a market cap of $17.69 million and $2.46 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.68 or 0.00776394 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034680 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00239802 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000708 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Enigma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enigma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, ABCC, Bittrex, Hotbit, Upbit, Tidex, HitBTC, Huobi, OKEx, GOPAX, AirSwap, Liqui, Kyber Network and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

