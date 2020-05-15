Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $297.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.00 million. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.90%.

Shares of Entercom Communications stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,440. Entercom Communications has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $6.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $144.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Get Entercom Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Entercom Communications from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Entercom Communications from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

In other news, CEO David J. Field purchased 99,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $270,057.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,127.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Field purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 969,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,944.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 516,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,330 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Entercom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entercom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.