Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ETR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.92.

NYSE:ETR traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.60. 889,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,859. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.33 and a 200 day moving average of $113.83. Entergy has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entergy will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,306,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,347.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $3,394,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,564 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,374,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,362,643,000 after acquiring an additional 592,844 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,882,000 after acquiring an additional 814,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,224,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234,928 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,898,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,855,000 after acquiring an additional 95,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,907,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,202,000 after acquiring an additional 809,364 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

