Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Enterprise Group (TSE:E) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Enterprise Group earned a daily sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of E remained flat at $C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,589. Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 million and a P/E ratio of -1.51.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C($5.35) million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Group Company Profile

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in the energy and construction industries in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rentals and service business. It rents trucks and heavy equipment, and flameless heating units, as well as offers oilfield infrastructure site services.

