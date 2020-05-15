Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,227 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 50,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,830,000 after buying an additional 12,772 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,702,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $344.50 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $257.38 and a twelve month high of $383.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $323.04 and its 200 day moving average is $338.52.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

