Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,701,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,508,000 after acquiring an additional 323,145 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 643,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,282,000.

In other news, CEO Steven Oakland purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.20 per share, with a total value of $260,400.00. Also, SVP Maurice Alkemade sold 3,730 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $166,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $391,080 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on THS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.84.

Shares of THS stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.79. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $60.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.65.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

