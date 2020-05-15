Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) Issues Earnings Results

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter. Envision Solar International had a negative net margin of 76.97% and a negative return on equity of 92.81%.

Shares of Envision Solar International stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 57,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,197. Envision Solar International has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The company has a market cap of $41.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVSI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Envision Solar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Envision Solar International in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Envision Solar International Company Profile

Envision Solar International, Inc, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

